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Brookhaven Supervisor Panico Attends Revolutionary War Patriot Recognition Ceremony
By Fire Island News,7 days ago
Brookhaven Town Supervisor Daniel J. Panico joined Town Historian Barbara Russell and members of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), Empire State Society, Long Island Chapter, for a 250th-anniversary sign unveiling and wreath-laying ceremony at Caroline Episcopal Church Cemetery in Setauket on Oct. 31. The ceremony honored Revolutionary War...