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Boba as International Diplomacy: How Food Promotes and Communicates Taiwanese Culture
By Mady McClung,8 days ago
Bubble tea, widely known as boba, is “Taiwan’s most powerful cultural ambassador,” which “speaks every language,” according to David Chih-Hsiang Wu, Director-General of San Francisco’s Taipei Economic and Cultural Office. Wu is also the former Deputy Director-General of Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and has 25 years of experience in international diplomacy. On Thursday, Oct. 29, Wu visited USF for the Center of Asia Pacific Studies to discuss the role food plays in cultural exchange.