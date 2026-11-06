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Pocatello leaders vote to authorize settlement funds in police shooting of Victor Perez
By Marcos Guadarrama,9 days ago
How much was the settlement approved for Victor Perez's family?. What allegations did the family make about the officers' use of force?. Why did Pocatello leaders emphasize community healing in the settlement?. Pocatello, Idaho (CBS2) — Pocatello leaders have voted to authorize reserve funds to settle a civil lawsuit filed...