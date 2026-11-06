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Boebert’s Campaign Says It’s Investigating ‘Unusual Voting Patterns’ As MAGA Firebrand Trails Dem Opponent
9 days ago
Embattled Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-CO) reelection campaign released a statement on Thursday night saying they are investigating "unusual voting patterns" as the Colorado Republican continues to trail her Democratic Party opponent in the razor-thin race. Boebert, no stranger to controversy, narrowly won reelection in 2022 by just some 551 votes....
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