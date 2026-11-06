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Sheriff Dicus, District Attorney Anderson Condemn Newsom’s Plan To Commute California Death Sentences
By Victor Valley News Group,8 days ago
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus and District Attorney Jason Anderson criticized Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement Thursday that he intends to change all California death sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The November 5, 2026, announcement concerns 548...
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