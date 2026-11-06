undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
History, importance of Turnpike Tussle not lost on No. 15 Emporia State
By Jason Kinander,9 days ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Turnpike Tussle is one of the oldest rivalries in all of Division-2 college football. No. 15 Emporia State says it’s an honor to be a part of it. “It’s just a blessing to be able to be a part of something so rich in history,” Emporia State defensive back Elias Jones said. “I’m excited to put my name in the record books for it.”