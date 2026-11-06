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Defending State Champions Sweep Governors
By Jon Winkler,8 days ago
The Pierre Governor volleyball team would finish the season on Thursday with a loss to the Harrisburg Tigers in a sweep at home as the Tigers would win 25-9, 25-12 and 25-4. Both teams finished the regular season, but the Tigers are the number one seed heading into the playoffs next week Thursday in the SoDak 16. Harrisburg finishes at 27-4 with just one loss in South Dakota play. Harrisburg was led by both Josalyn Samuels and Julia Masselink each having eight kills on the evening while Francesca Barnett and Bergen Stiff each having five kills. Kennedy Kokenge had 10 aces of the 15 on the evening for the Tigers. Harrisburg outhit Pierre 31-10 as Pierre was led by senior Ally Keyes with three kills while Evie Doyle, Myah Nickolas and Ellie Olivier each had two. Keyes, Faith Baumberger and Claire Munson finish their high school volleyball careers with the loss on the night.