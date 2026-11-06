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Indiana men’s soccer caps off dominant conference run with 20th Big Ten regular season championship
By 11/05/2026,8 days ago
A new-look Indiana team takes the field for the first time in front of 7,078 fans at Bill Armstrong Stadium, the third-largest crowd in program history. Senior forward Oliver Moller-Jensen, a transfer from Florida Atlantic, scores twice in his debut, while junior forward Easton Bogard adds another as the Hoosiers cruise to a 3-1 season-opening win over rival Notre Dame.