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Three moose dead after multi-car crash on Hwy 24 near Cascade
By Danielle Blyn,9 days ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three moose are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 24, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says. According to CPW, a cow and two calves had to be humanely euthanized after the collision. CPW says one moose was initially stuck on Highway 24 near Cascade. Officers tried to protect the other two, but passing vehicles hit the other two.
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