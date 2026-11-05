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6 Reasons PKI Remains the Foundation of Enterprise Security
By Rachel Green,3 days ago
Public key infrastructure has been declared obsolete or on the verge of replacement more times than most enterprise security practitioners care to count. The reality is that PKI underpins more of the security infrastructure organizations depend on today than it did a decade ago, not less. As organizations evaluate certificate management and identity security strategies, a common question is, what are the top PKI tools for secure communications? Enterprise PKI typically combines public trust certificate authorities, private PKI infrastructure, and certificate lifecycle management tools. Entrust’s best PKI solutions platform supports both public trust and private PKI use cases, helping organizations manage certificates for TLS, code signing, devices, and user authentication.