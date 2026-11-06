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From a Pink Handbag to a Holiday Collaboration: Downtown Shops Pair Cashmere and Custom Embroidery
8 days ago
It all started with a pink handbag. A few years ago, Emily O’Marah was attending Heritage Days in Scituate when she purchased a darling purse from designer Connor Donahue. She loved the bag, so when she later opened her pop-up shop, The Cashmere Sale, in downtown Hingham, she was delighted to discover Connor Donahue Couture located right across the street.