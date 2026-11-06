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Team of The Week Milan Bulldogs
By Zach Jones,9 days ago
MILAN, Tenn. (WBBJ) - The success of a team is not determined by how they start the season, but rather about how they finish For a prestigious team like the Milan bulldogs, they made sure to end the regular season on a high note and they did so by defeating the Peabody Golden Tide 19 to 16, winning their sixth straight and finishing 8-2 overall. Now it’s off to the postseason, as the bulldogs aim to go further than their semifinal appearance one year ago.