undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
November 7 Is National Play Outside Day: 6 Ways to Encourage Outdoor Play When the Weather Gets Colder
By Beth Callahan Editor,9 days ago
Story by Sheryl Berkley is the Chief Technology Officer at Rubberecycle Corporation, https://www.rubberecycle.com/. WARREN COUNTY, OH -- As temperatures drop and daylight hours shorten, families may be tempted to spend more time indoors. However, colder weather doesn't mean outdoor play has to stop. Spending time outside helps children stay active, explore nature, and develop important physical and social skills. November 7 is National Play Outside Day, making it a great opportunity to encourage kids to enjoy outdoor adventures. With a little preparation, parents can keep outdoor play fun, comfortable, and safe throughout the colder months.