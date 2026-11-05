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Letters to the editor: November 4, 2026
By Methow Valley News,5 days ago
I read Ralph Schwartz’s Oct. 1 report about Give Methow with an unusual feeling of hope. Fifty nonprofit organizations are participating this year, including groups caring for older neighbors, distributing food, protecting the land and providing emergency services. The campaign even offers a “Give To All” option that spreads contributions among participating organizations.