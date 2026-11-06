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Wrestling Open “Episode 253” results (11/5): Vetter’s review of Eliminator Cup tournament opening-round matches, Kylie Alexa and a mystery partner vs. Gabby Forza and Liviyah
9 days ago
November 5, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle. The lighting is good, and it’s easy to see. The crowd was 125; I continue to be amazed at how many people show up around the third match. Brother Greatness, Bobby Casale, and Paul Crockett provided commentary. 1. Kylon...