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Marquette University benefactor commits $20 million planned gift for first-generation student scholarships
6 days ago
President Kimo Ah Yun announced today that an anonymous benefactor has committed a $20 million planned gift to expand scholarship opportunities for first-generation students interested in attending Marquette University. The gift will primarily support students in the College of Business Administration, establishing a scholarship endowment that will benefit students for generations to come.