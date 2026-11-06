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Lions Sweep Pacific Behind Season-High .398 Hitting Percentage
8 days ago
STOCKTON, Calif. — LMU, 20-3 overall and 11-1 in the West Coast Conference, swept Pacific (4-20, 0-12 WCC) 3-0 on Thursday, highlighted by an 11-0 run in the first set. The Lions hit .398 with 47 kills while holding Pacific to a .033 hitting percentage and 19 kills. LMU's .398 hitting percentage marked its highest of the 2026 season. Ayanna Henry recorded a season-high 10 kills, while Nicole Schuetz reached 25 service aces on the season after adding two in the match.