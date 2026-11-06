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Men's Soccer: #7 Norwich University at #5 St. Joseph's College (Maine) - GNAC Championship
9 days ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. – After navigating a challenging regular season and earning their place in the postseason as the No. 7 seed, the Norwich University men's soccer team has continued to defy expectations, putting together an impressive playoff run to reach the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) Championship. Now, the Cadets stand one win away from bringing a conference title back to Northfield for the first time since 2008, as they prepare for a championship rematch against No. 5 Saint Joseph's College of Maine on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 4 p.m. in Standish, Maine.