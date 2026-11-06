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Thoughts on the Trick-Or-Treat Election
9 days ago
AN ANGRY ANGELENO - Yesterday, I voted in the now infamous November 3rd 2026 Election. Here are some thoughts; actually, lots of thoughts. I normally vote by mail. I was too lazy to fill in bubbles, correctly fill out the outside of the envelope so that it would count, and go to a usps counter to get the right postmark, so I decided to actually vote in person on election day, which I hadn't done in years.