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AU Student-Athletes Attend Women’s Sports Foundation Athlete Leadership Connection
6 days ago
WASHINGTON — For the second consecutive year, American University Athletics was represented at the Women's Sports Foundation's (WSF) Athlete Leadership Connection (ALC), continuing its commitment to providing student-athletes with meaningful opportunities for leadership development and professional growth. Women's soccer student-athlete Mia De Villegas-Decker and track and field student-athlete Hannah Puckett represented the Eagles at the 10th annual conference on October 20 in New York City, following the participation of two AU student-athletes at the event in 2025.