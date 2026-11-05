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Pepperdine University Earns Seven CASE District VII Awards for Excellence in Communications and Marketing
8 days ago
Pepperdine University has received seven Best of CASE District VII Awards from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE). The awards recognize excellence in the University's marketing, communications, creative storytelling, and institutional engagement. Four of the awards recognize video work associated with the University's For Greater Purpose brand campaign.