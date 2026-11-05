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CRIME BLOTTER
By CV Weekly,4 days ago
600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman reported that while she was shopping at the location she purchased jewelry using her credit card. She then continued to shop and put her purse down while she was trying on clothes. She then picked up her purse and left the location to go to the grocery store. When she went to make her purchases at the grocery store she realized her credit card holder was missing. She then got text messages from her credit card companies that someone had attempted to use her credit card without her permission or knowledge. She canceled her cards.