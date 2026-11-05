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South Coast Fish Report
By Log Staff,7 days ago
Fall action continues for us, with some good opportunities close to home for the fleet. Along the coast, the water is still in the 71° to 73° range. That’s been perfect for the 1/2-day bass anglers. Flylined live baits fished well on lighter mono for the calico bass. All the usual approaches, from soft plastics to hard jerkbaits, caught fish. Sniper jigs on the long casts were the way to go for the bonito. Sinker setups, like a reverse dropper loop, were a great call for the sand bass and sheephead with the live anchovy, too.