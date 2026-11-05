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Lexington’s Jonas Clarke Middle School ranked No. 1 in the state. What does that mean?
By Sarah Gutierrez,7 days ago
Lexington’s Jonas Clarke Middle School has been ranked the No. 1 middle school in Massachusetts by U.S. News & World Report. This recognition places Clarke at the top of the publication’s statewide list of middle schools for the second year in a row. Lexington’s other middle school, William Diamond Middle, ranked sixth. Three of Lexington’s elementary schools were also ranked among the top 25 in the state.