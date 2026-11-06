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Trump’s Latest Clean Water Act Proposal Would Strip Federal Protections from Most California Streams
8 days ago
CLEAN WATER ACT - In September, the Trump administration's EPA and Army Corps of Engineers proposed a new definition of "waters of the United States," known as WOTUS. The new rule severely limits which waterways can receive Clean Water Act protections under the new proposed definition. As proposed, a stream will only receive protection under the Clean Water Act if it holds water almost every day of the year. In California, where dry streambeds in summer are normal, that test means most streams will lose Clean Water Act protections.