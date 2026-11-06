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Well, It’s Over…
8 days ago
GELFAND’S WORLD - Well, it’s over and Karen Bass has conceded. This completes a cycle in which voters have expressed their annoyance over the status quo. When you see both conservative candidates (all those congressmen) and liberals (Karen Bass) go down in the same election, it signifies widespread but diffuse anger. Anybody and everybody who can be blamed is in the line of fire. But there is a common thread running from the White House to the Los Angeles City Hall, and it concerns the simple act of deciding how to govern.