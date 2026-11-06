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What About The Million Over-Crowded People In Los Angeles County?
9 days ago
PLANNING WATCH - Since nearly all of the discussion of the unhoused people in the Los Angeles area focuses on the homeless, we need to consider the over-crowded. These are the people who still have a roof over the head, but are mostly confined to small apartments. They are one step away from being homeless, and they include lots of kids. The photo above demonstrates the conditions in which the overcrowed live, packing themselves and their belongings into a small space. This is not by choice, but an obvious way for over a million people to avoid living on the streets.