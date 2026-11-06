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'I will have this room cleared': 300 residents removed during debate over proposed Wawa in Little River
By Shannon Keith shannon.keith@myhorrynews.com,9 days ago
CONWAY, S.C. — Officers with the Horry County Police Department removed about 300 people from the Horry County Planning Commission meeting on Thursday after it recommended approval of a proposal that could bring the first Wawa store to South Carolina. During its meeting on Nov. 5, the planning commission...
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