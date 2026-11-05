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Salute to Service: NFL unites to honor the military community
6 days ago
NEW YORK – The National Football League will honor service members, veterans and military families throughout November as its annual Salute to Service initiative takes center stage across the league. During Weeks 9-11 of the regular season, all 32 NFL clubs will recognize the military community through special gameday tributes, community events and charitable initiatives that build on the league's year-round commitment to those who serve.