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Service beyond the uniform: An Air Force veteran’s gratitude and military values endure
By Orith Farago,5 days ago
While paying his own way through dental school, a first-year student was intrigued when he learned about the Health Professions Scholarship Program offered by the U.S. Armed Forces. “The recruiter came to the dental school and asked, ‘have any of you thought about applying for the Health Professions Scholarship Program?’...