undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
10 Massachusetts Mountain Getaways For A Thanksgiving Surrounded By Autumn Scenery
By Jocelyn Hartley,4 days ago
One Berkshire inn has been welcoming travelers since a tavern opened on its site in 1773. That means guests were pulling up chairs there before the United States even existed. I love that detail because it makes a holiday trip feel like joining a very long guest list. Norman Rockwell even painted that same inn into a famous Christmas scene of its town.
2