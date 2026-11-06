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Grateful Dead Close out Fall Tour in Binghamton: November 6, 1977
By Tim O'Shea,9 days ago
Whenever a Grateful Dead discussion ensues, the year 1977 generally soon follows. And for good reason. Many argue it’s the best, or at least their preferred, era of the band’s music, pointing to such epic shows in New York like ones earlier this year at Cornell on May 8 and the next day’s show in Buffalo. But thankfully The Grateful Dead was not quite done with the state just yet as they decided to end their 1977 Fall Tour in Binghamton. Their first appearance at Broome County Arena on November 6 would mark the final show on the East Coast for this most holy of years, closing out one of the most revered chapters in the band’s history.