undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
From Research to Story: Humanities Graduate Students Explore the Art of Research Communication
3 days ago
Explaining years of research in minutes is no easy task. Yet that was precisely the challenge presented to humanities graduate students at Stony Brook University on Wednesday, October 21, during “Telling the Story of Your Research: Communication Strategies for Humanities Scholars,” an interactive workshop hosted by the Graduate School and the Center for Excellence in Learning and Teaching (CELT).