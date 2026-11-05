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Middle Park High School recognizes student Internship Excellence Award winner
By Sky-Hi Staff Report,7 days ago
Eliot Holden earned the first-quarter Internship Excellence Award for going above and beyond in his student internship. The Middle Park High School student internship program thanked local businesses who mentor Middle Park High School student interns and teach them skills outside the classroom. For more information about the program, contact...