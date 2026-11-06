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This Downtown Washington Arcade Has 114 Vintage Games Where Skee-Ball Still Clatters Like 1985
By Theo McKinnon,9 days ago
The owner once joked to a fan that playing pinball makes you live longer. That’s the kind of line you only hear when pinball is the boss’s favorite thing in the building. This downtown spot in Washington leans hard into 1980s arcade style. Old cabinets, air hockey, skee-ball, and a giant stack of board games share one loud room.
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