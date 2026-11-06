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Families Across Connecticut Make The Drive For This Children’s Museum Kids Never Want To Leave
By Jocelyn Hartley,8 days ago
A woodchuck named Chuckles helps run a Groundhog Day celebration here every year. Yes, a real woodchuck. Somehow that’s only one of the reasons kids beg to come back. The whole thing started in a school storage closet. An art teacher filled it with treasures from her travels, and the idea simply grew from there.
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