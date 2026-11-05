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This Narrow Oregon Gorge Trail Squeezes Between Dripping Canyon Walls To A Hidden Waterfall
By Joanna McAllister,5 days ago
The trail here has no dirt path at all, just cold water and rocks. The creek itself is the trail, and one stretch has been known to swallow hikers up to the armpits. Mossy basalt walls rise on both sides, close enough to feel like a narrow green hallway. At the far end, a waterfall pours into a rocky bowl, and around midday sunlight can slice across the top of it.
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