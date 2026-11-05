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These 12 Texas Churches Make Road-Trippers Hit The Brakes And Pull Over For Photos
By Leanne Dunsmore,5 days ago
A country church in Texas has marble columns that aren’t marble at all. Artists painted them to fool your eyes, and that old trick still works on visitors today. Another sanctuary on a quiet farm road hides a cobalt-blue ceiling covered in thousands of stenciled gold stars. One more glows so rosy inside that travelers simply call it the Pink Church.