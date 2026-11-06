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This Hidden Michigan Nature Preserve Has A Woodland Trail Lined With Storybook Treehouses
By Brennan Cole,8 days ago
A treehouse built by the crew from Animal Planet’s Treehouse Masters sits in a Michigan woods, and it’s free to visit. Even better, the idea for it came from kids. The treehouse serves as headquarters for a team of fictional nature superheroes. Their names include Grandmaster Snapper, Owl Girl, The Frog, and Miss Sunflower.