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Soft-Serve Cones Come Out Of This Old-School Oregon Drive-In Window Bigger Than Your Kid’s Head
By Joanna McAllister,7 days ago
The large soft-serve cone at this little drive-in is reportedly so tall it barely fits through the service window. That’s not a typo. The medium is already a towering swirl. The cones come in flavor-burst options like black cherry, raspberry, and tropical orange. Dogs can even get a small vanilla cone through the drive-thru.