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12 North Carolina Getaways For A Thanksgiving Weekend You’ll Want To Stretch Out
By Marissa Keaton,5 days ago
One Asheville resort fills its halls with hundreds of gingerbread houses every holiday season, and every crumb has to be edible. That competition is now in its 34th year. I love that a snack can count as fine art in North Carolina. Over in the mountains, America’s largest privately owned home puts up a 55-foot Norway spruce for the holidays.