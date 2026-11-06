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Women Are the Majority in Law but Remain Underrepresented in Leadership
By Ethan Lin,8 days ago
Women’s growing representation in Australia’s legal profession has yet to translate into equal representation in its leadership. Research published in 2026 highlights the gap between entering the profession and reaching positions of influence. The International Bar Association’s Australian study found that women accounted for 58% of lawyers in...