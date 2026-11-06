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UH undergraduate student research featured at national STEM conference
By UH News,8 days ago
Three University of Hawaiʻi Maui College undergraduate researchers with Project Kaihuwaʻa II (PKII), an initiative supporting local undergraduate talent, showcased innovative scientific investigations at the 2026 National Diversity in STEM Conference held in Long Beach, California in October. Organized by the Society for the Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and...