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Journalist Alexis Madrigal to appear at Stanford
By Heather Zimmerman,8 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... The cranes at the Oakland Seaport are far more than just industrial landmarks we see as we drive by on Highway 880. In his 2025 book, “The Pacific Circuit,” journalist Alexis Madrigal explored how they are testaments to the powers of globalization, with international shipping a key force that shifted our culture during the 20th century and left an imprint on a key port like Oakland.