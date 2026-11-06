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San Antonio Botanical Gardens planted 1,000 native trees in effort to restore Guadalupe River's ecosystem after Hill Country floods
8 days ago
San Antonio Botanical Gardens (SABG) began restoring native trees along the Guadalupe River after severe flooding in 2025. On Thursday morning, volunteers, supporters and partners gathered to plant the first 1,000 trees at Lehmann-Monroe Park, according to a release. This is the second phase of its Texas Recovery for Ecological...
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