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EBR Mayor-President proposes $1.2 billion budget, but district attorney says funding still falls short
By Perry Robinson,9 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish is preparing for a new year with a proposed $1.247 billion budget that prioritizes public safety, neighborhood improvements, and homelessness outreach. Mayor-President Sid Edwards presented his proposed 2027 operating budget to the Metro Council, outlining a spending plan that he says...
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