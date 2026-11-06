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Tanner Leads Dores Over Demon Deacons
8 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — No. 24/21 Vanderbilt delivered another strong defensive showing to sink visiting Wake Forest 74-51 on Thursday at Memorial Gymnasium. Tyler Tanner generated his second career double-double, leading the black and gold with 17 points while securing a career-high 10 rebounds. It is the first double-double by a Commodore since Devin McGlockton's 17-point, 10-rebound output against Georgia on Feb. 25.