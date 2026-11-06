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Beef Tallow Brussels Sprouts [Perfect and Crispy]
8 days ago
Make perfectly crispy Beef Tallow Brussels Sprouts with just a few simple ingredients! An easy roasted Brussels sprouts recipe with incredible flavor. These Beef Tallow Brussels Sprouts are the perfect easy side dish! Thinly sliced Brussels sprouts are tossed with rich, flavorful beef tallow, simple seasonings, and roasted until golden brown and irresistibly crispy. They’re made with just a handful of ingredients and are an easy way to turn ordinary Brussels sprouts into something seriously delicious.