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12 Magical Small Towns that Feel Like a Hallmark Christmas Movie
4 days ago
There’s something especially magical about small-town holiday traditions. Come to these Midwest holiday destinations for bustling Christmas markets, parades the entire town seems to watch, carolers decked out in Victorian garb, holiday lights, visits with reindeer, and more. Some towns have festivities throughout December, while others focus on just one or two special weekends, so check your calendar and, like Santa, make your list. You might want to visit more than one.