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The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert finally arrives in Manila
By Luigi Leonardo,9 days ago
As far as films in concert go, The Lord of the Rings is the classic experience for fans. Since 2008, the concert experience has been touring the globe, enamoring fans of the series with live renditions of Howard Shore’s iconic soundtrack. Now, the experience is finally arriving in Manila. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert will run in the Philippines from March 4 through 6 next year.